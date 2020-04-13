R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.99, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.46.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.36 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 116.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that R1 RCM will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan purchased 5,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,064,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,708,440.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli purchased 9,871 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $99,203.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,703.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,745,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,550,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,848,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,648 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $26,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,447 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $7,241,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

