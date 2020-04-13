Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.43% of Radware worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Radware in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 167.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter valued at $779,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $21.63 on Monday. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Radware had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

RDWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

