Ragnarok (RAGNA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. Ragnarok has a market cap of $6,468.34 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ragnarok has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.28 or 0.02764026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00214723 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049999 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,524,586 coins and its circulating supply is 16,103,175 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io.

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.