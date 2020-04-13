Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 13.1% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $54.63. The stock had a trading volume of 31,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,331. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.66. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $77.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.