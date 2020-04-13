Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,104 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 14.4% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $335,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.64. The company had a trading volume of 78,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,918. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

