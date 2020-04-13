Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,635 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,635 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 14.1% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23,234.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,969,000 after buying an additional 1,890,622 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 103,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45,259 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.45. 3,687,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463,173. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

