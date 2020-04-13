Raise (RAISE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18,190.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Raise has a market cap of $176,904.35 and approximately $18,190.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise token can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.87 or 0.02749876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00217400 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00052340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00049883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Raise Token Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,550,611 tokens. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken.

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

