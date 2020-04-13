Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RNGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 706,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 157,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.81. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.45 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

