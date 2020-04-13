RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 121.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of RAPT opened at $17.19 on Monday. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Svennilson Peter acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,118,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $816,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

