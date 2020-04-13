Rate3 (RTE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $45,082.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, DDEX, BitForex and IDEX. Rate3 has a market cap of $350,587.77 and $45,082.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $296.84 or 0.04389283 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00067365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014767 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009509 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

RTE is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HADAX, Ethfinex, FCoin, Hotbit, Coinrail, Bibox, DEx.top, ABCC, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.