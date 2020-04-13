Raymond James Cuts ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Price Target to $9.50

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $15.50 to $9.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.55% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ABR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

ABR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.39. 77,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,259. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $81.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van acquired 10,000 shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $86,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,006.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $68,500.00. Insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $193,200 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

