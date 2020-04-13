Raymond James Cuts Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target to $11.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 43.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ACRE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NYSE:ACRE traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 482,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,903. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $260.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.23%. Research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, Director Michael J. Arougheti bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 372,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Alan Henderson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $435,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,401 shares in the company, valued at $390,001.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 195,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,059 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 407.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

