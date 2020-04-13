Raymond James Cuts Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target to $55.00

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 69.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SATS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echostar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

SATS opened at $32.37 on Monday. Echostar has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average of $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.51). Echostar had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Echostar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Echostar will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Echostar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,336,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Echostar by 14,713.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after acquiring an additional 294,277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Echostar by 471.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 319,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 263,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Echostar by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,093,000 after purchasing an additional 239,180 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Echostar by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 222,343 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

