Raymond James Cuts Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $25.00

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Sitime from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Sitime from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sitime from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Get Sitime alerts:

SITM stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.85. Sitime has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $316.72 million and a PE ratio of -33.38.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sitime will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime in the fourth quarter valued at $13,632,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime during the fourth quarter worth $11,790,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime during the fourth quarter worth $8,288,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime during the fourth quarter worth $7,902,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime during the fourth quarter worth $5,584,000. Institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Sitime Company Profile

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.