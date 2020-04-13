Raymond James Cuts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $120.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.41% from the company’s previous close.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Charter Equity upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $89.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.15. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,881,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,598,000 after purchasing an additional 239,639 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

