Raymond James Lowers Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $152.00

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $183.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.63.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

FIS opened at $125.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.85.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,122 shares of company stock worth $12,503,344. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at $387,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 154.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,704,000 after acquiring an additional 257,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.