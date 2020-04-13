Raymond James Lowers NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Price Target to $16.00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, insider Matt Mcgraner acquired 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $498,932.40. Also, insider Matthew Goetz acquired 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $47,717.64. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 274,071 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,012.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

