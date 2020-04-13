Raymond James Trims KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Target Price to $19.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $21.50 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of KREF stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.39. 180,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,786. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $939.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 499.05 and a quick ratio of 499.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $22.03.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 48.01%. The business had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 392.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

