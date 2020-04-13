Raymond James Trims Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Target Price to $11.50

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 52.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LADR. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

LADR traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $7.53. 2,782,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,081,807. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $18.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 51.60, a quick ratio of 51.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $984.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.88.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $86.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,676,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,283,000 after buying an additional 66,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,342,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth $22,971,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,916,000 after buying an additional 251,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 1,196.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 891,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after buying an additional 822,407 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.