Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report sales of $165.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.10 million to $171.00 million. Rayonier posted sales of $191.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year sales of $658.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $652.00 million to $664.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $749.25 million, with estimates ranging from $739.50 million to $759.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Rayonier stock opened at $26.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,060.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,409.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,700 shares of company stock worth $63,490 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,964,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 24,401 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

