RChain (RHOC) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.79 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. RChain has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $673.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain token can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges including AirSwap, BitMart, Bitinka and OOOBTC. In the last week, RChain has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.12 or 0.02768680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00219260 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 83.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain was first traded on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, AirSwap, OOOBTC, ChaoEX, Bitinka, BitMart, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

