Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income pays out 84.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexander’s pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years and Alexander’s has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Realty Income shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Realty Income shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Alexander’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Realty Income and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income 29.26% 4.89% 2.58% Alexander’s 26.54% 22.58% 4.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Realty Income and Alexander’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income 0 5 10 0 2.67 Alexander’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Realty Income currently has a consensus target price of $72.23, indicating a potential upside of 27.44%. Given Realty Income’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Realty Income is more favorable than Alexander’s.

Volatility and Risk

Realty Income has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Realty Income and Alexander’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income $1.49 billion 13.05 $436.48 million $3.32 17.07 Alexander’s $226.35 million 6.84 $60.08 million $19.47 15.56

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s. Alexander’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Realty Income beats Alexander’s on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 584 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 50-year operating history and increased the dividend 100 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O).

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

