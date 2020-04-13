Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AllianceBernstein (AB)

AllianceBernstein (NYSE: AB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/10/2020 – AllianceBernstein was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

4/2/2020 – AllianceBernstein was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – AllianceBernstein was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/23/2020 – AllianceBernstein was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/23/2020 – AllianceBernstein was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/10/2020 – AllianceBernstein was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $21.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $36.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $987.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.40%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AllianceBernstein news, COO James A. Gingrich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $2,421,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Seth P. Bernstein acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,821. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AB. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

