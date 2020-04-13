Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AMC Entertainment (AMC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC):

4/9/2020 – AMC Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $3.30 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.50.

4/8/2020 – AMC Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – AMC Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

3/23/2020 – AMC Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

3/20/2020 – AMC Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

3/19/2020 – AMC Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $20.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – AMC Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – AMC Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – AMC Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/16/2020 – AMC Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2020 – AMC Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $12.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – AMC Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

2/28/2020 – AMC Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – AMC Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $2.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $271.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently -11.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $7,584,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

