Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HCA Healthcare (HCA)

4/13/2020 – HCA Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $185.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – HCA Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HCA Healthcare’s top line has been growing over the last several quarters on the back of same facility as well as equivalent admissions, same facility emergency room growth, etc. Multiple acquisitions have helped it increase its patient volumes, enabled network expansion across several markets and added hospitals to its portfolio. A strong balance sheet and free cash flow are other positives of the company. Its shares have lost lower than its industry in a year's time. However, its high operating expenses persistently weigh on the margins. High leverage is another concern. Its weak return on equity also bothers. The coronavirus global pandemic would likely dent the company's revenues due to cancellation in elective surgeries.”

3/30/2020 – HCA Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/25/2020 – HCA Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – HCA Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.04. 131,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,208,197. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $151.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $4,513,453.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares in the company, valued at $93,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,381. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2,720.0% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

