Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Concho Resources (CXO)

Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/3/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $76.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $151.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Concho Resources was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/25/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $49.00.

3/23/2020 – Concho Resources was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/20/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $52.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $92.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $46.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Concho Resources was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/17/2020 – Concho Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Concho Resources was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/11/2020 – Concho Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $130.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Concho Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Concho Resources' core operations are focused in the prolific Permian basin, providing this large-cap E&P with an enviable acreage of top-tier assets and a multiyear drilling inventory. With RSP Permian buyout, the upstream player has been able to further bolster its scale and leadership position in the region. Concho Resources expects 2020 overall volumes to grow 6-8% year over year, with oil output increasing 10-12%. Moreover, the firm's strong financials and midstream efforts bode well. Nonetheless, service cost inflation and pipeline pinch in the Permian region keep us on the sidelines. As it is, weak natural gas and NGL price realizations are likely to dent its earnings in the next few quarter. Expensive valuation and low ROE of the firm also needs to be factored in. As such, Concho Resources warrants a cautious stance.”

2/19/2020 – Concho Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CXO stock opened at $52.74 on Monday. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.49.

Get Concho Resources Inc alerts:

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,915 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter valued at $2,145,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $5,672,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.