Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ: IDYA):

4/10/2020 – IDEAYA Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

4/9/2020 – IDEAYA Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

4/6/2020 – IDEAYA Biosciences is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – IDEAYA Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

3/31/2020 – IDEAYA Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

3/18/2020 – IDEAYA Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

3/13/2020 – IDEAYA Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – IDEAYA Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.65 and a quick ratio of 14.65. The stock has a market cap of $90.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $16.90.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,955,000. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.