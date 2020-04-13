Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Apple (AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/9/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $225.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They wrote, “NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel fur Apple von 350 auf 335 US-Dollar gesenkt und die Einstufung auf Overweight” belassen. Angesichts der Beschrankungen in den Apple-Filialen

seien die Erwartungen an den Absatz im zweiten und tendenziell auch im dritten Quartal gesunken, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Entsprechend deutlich habe er seine Umsatzerwartungen fur das zweite Quartal gesenkt. Das Online-Geschaft durfte die Ausfalle im Filialhandel nicht ganzlich ausgleichen./mf/bek

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / 02:31 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / 02:32 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

4/6/2020 – Apple had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $328.00 to $298.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $370.00 to $335.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $290.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $335.00.

3/26/2020 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $268.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $320.00 to $300.00.

3/24/2020 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $343.00 to $260.00.

3/23/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/23/2020 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $295.00 to $225.00.

3/19/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $345.00.

3/18/2020 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $400.00.

3/17/2020 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $368.00 to $328.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $265.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $370.00.

3/16/2020 – Apple was given a new $290.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Apple was given a new $350.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $350.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $305.00.

3/6/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $355.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cascend Securities. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $375.00.

3/1/2020 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Apple was given a new $355.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Apple was given a new $290.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $304.00 to $297.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Apple was given a new $355.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Apple was given a new $358.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $385.00.

2/18/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $368.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating. They now have a $345.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $355.00.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $267.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1,172.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

