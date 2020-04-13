Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX):

4/3/2020 – Quest Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/2/2020 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Quest Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $106.00 to $93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Quest Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Quest Diagnostics reported a strong fourth quarter with both earnings and revenues beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues for Diagnostic Information Services grew on strong volume growth, an easy comparable and acquisitions amid significant reimbursement pressure related to PAMA. We are upbeat about the company’s expanded network access, which helped accelerate volume growth in the quarter. The current-year outlook seems promising despite the company’s having reckoned another year of meaningful reimbursement. Quest Diagnostics has outperformed its industry over the past six months. On the flip side, the company is currently facing several PAMA-related reimbursement issues and pricing pressure. This apart, escalating costs and a tough competitive landscape are concerns.”

3/5/2020 – Quest Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $116.00.

3/3/2020 – Quest Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE:DGX opened at $89.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.24. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $118.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $25,934,155.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,460,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,759 shares of company stock valued at $26,788,598. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $709,036,000 after purchasing an additional 297,204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,308,000 after purchasing an additional 212,706 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,272,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,672,000 after buying an additional 216,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,546,000 after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,440,000 after acquiring an additional 131,268 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

