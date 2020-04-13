Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Snap (SNAP)

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/9/2020 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/3/2020 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2020 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $18.00 to $12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2020 – Snap had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $20.00 to $10.00.

3/18/2020 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

3/5/2020 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE SNAP opened at $13.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, insider Jared Grusd sold 17,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $154,953.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,284,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,564,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $318,360.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,709,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,434,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,810,910 shares of company stock valued at $57,518,042.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 210,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 42,361 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 425.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 123,420 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 309,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $1,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

