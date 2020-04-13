Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Square (SQ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Square (NYSE: SQ):

4/13/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Square was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Square continues to benefit from growing gross payments volume. The company’s seller ecosystem, which helps in strengthening relationship with sellers, is contributing significantly to the payment volume growth. Further, robust Square Terminal, Instant Deposits, Cash Card, Square Register and Square Capital continue to drive the top line. Further, growing adoption of Cash App in the bitcoin space remains a major positive. We believe the company’s solid momentum across sellers and strong product portfolio is likely to continue aiding performance in the near term. However, higher investments and increasing product development expenses and costs related to Cash Card issuances are risks. Further, intensifying competition and coronavirus outbreak remain woes. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry over a year.”

3/27/2020 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $91.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $67.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $55.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Square had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $72.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $88.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $100.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Square had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

3/18/2020 – Square was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/18/2020 – Square was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $78.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Square had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Square had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $30.00 to $37.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/27/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $84.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Square had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $73.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

2/25/2020 – Square had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/21/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $80.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SQ opened at $57.57 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 73.81 and a beta of 2.82.

Get Square Inc alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,739. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Square by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Square Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.