Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Athene (ATH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Athene (NYSE: ATH):

4/7/2020 – Athene had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Athene had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Athene was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Athene was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Athene Holding Ltd. is a retirement services company. Its products and services include Fixed and fixed indexed annuity products, Reinsurance services offered to third-party annuity providers and Institutional products, such as funding agreements. Athene Holding Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

4/1/2020 – Athene had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $39.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Athene was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Athene Holding Ltd. is a retirement services company. Its products and services include Fixed and fixed indexed annuity products, Reinsurance services offered to third-party annuity providers and Institutional products, such as funding agreements. Athene Holding Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

3/23/2020 – Athene was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Athene Holding Ltd. is a retirement services company. Its products and services include Fixed and fixed indexed annuity products, Reinsurance services offered to third-party annuity providers and Institutional products, such as funding agreements. Athene Holding Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

3/20/2020 – Athene was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

3/20/2020 – Athene was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Athene Holding Ltd. is a retirement services company. Its products and services include Fixed and fixed indexed annuity products, Reinsurance services offered to third-party annuity providers and Institutional products, such as funding agreements. Athene Holding Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

3/17/2020 – Athene had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Athene had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Athene was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/19/2020 – Athene had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $7.55 to $61.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Athene had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Athene had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Athene had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Athene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:ATH opened at $30.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Athene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the third quarter worth $1,523,000. Algebris UK Ltd raised its holdings in Athene by 6.2% during the third quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 502,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 29,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Athene by 11.4% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 84,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

