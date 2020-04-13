Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for International Consolidated Airlns Grp (IAG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON: IAG) recently:

4/9/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 400 ($5.26). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

4/3/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/2/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 624 ($8.21) to GBX 463 ($6.09). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 450 ($5.92). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “neutral” rating.

3/25/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 624 ($8.21) price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its price target lowered by analysts at Commerzbank AG from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 500 ($6.58). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 475 ($6.25). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 490 ($6.45) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 792 ($10.42) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/10/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 490 ($6.45). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 640 ($8.42) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 700 ($9.21).

3/6/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 777 ($10.22) to GBX 763 ($10.04). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 580 ($7.63) price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/3/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 650 ($8.55). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 792 ($10.42) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 620 ($8.16). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 685 ($9.01) price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 777 ($10.22) price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/28/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 665 ($8.75).

2/27/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 792 ($10.42) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/20/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/17/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/14/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 792 ($10.42) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on the stock.

LON IAG opened at GBX 246.70 ($3.25) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a 1-year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 355.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 515.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 1.54.

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a €0.17 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s previous dividend of $0.15. International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.