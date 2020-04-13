Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Propetro (PUMP)

Propetro (NYSE: PUMP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/6/2020 – Propetro had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.25 to $3.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Propetro had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Propetro was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Propetro had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Propetro had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $6.00 to $4.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Propetro had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Propetro was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/19/2020 – Propetro was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/17/2020 – Propetro was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Propetro was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Propetro was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/10/2020 – Propetro was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

3/9/2020 – Propetro was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/9/2020 – Propetro was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/9/2020 – Propetro was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating.

2/25/2020 – Propetro had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Propetro was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Propetro stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,708. Propetro Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $416.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

See Also: Channel Trading

