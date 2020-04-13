Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of RGL stock opened at GBX 85.70 ($1.13) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 105.11. Regional REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 122.40 ($1.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $369.80 million and a PE ratio of 9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.22.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

