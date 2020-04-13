Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Renewable Energy Group posted earnings per share of ($1.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $511.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.75 million. Renewable Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 14.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of REGI stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 34,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $913.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.41. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $31.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55.

In related news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $57,180.00. Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $39,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,652.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 44,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,238,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

