Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCII. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Rent-A-Center from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

RCII opened at $18.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.16. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $667.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after buying an additional 40,539 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

