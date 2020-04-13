Rentberry (BERRY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $131.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. Rentberry has a total market cap of $52,590.55 and approximately $131.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.32 or 0.02767855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00213766 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

