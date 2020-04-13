Request (REQ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $22,243.00

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Request has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, COSS, Binance and Ethfinex. Request has a total market cap of $6.38 million and $22,243.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.01 or 0.04377624 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00067782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014760 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009502 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003465 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,410,186 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DDEX, Mercatox, Bancor Network, IDEX, KuCoin, Huobi Global, CoinExchange, Radar Relay, WazirX, COSS, Bitbns, Coineal, Kyber Network, Gate.io, GOPAX, Koinex, CoinPlace and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

