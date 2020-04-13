Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for 2U (TWOU)

2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/9/2020 – 2U was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

3/31/2020 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/28/2020 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

3/26/2020 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/26/2020 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – 2U was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2020 – 2U was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2020 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

3/11/2020 – 2U had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/14/2020 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of TWOU opened at $22.51 on Monday. 2U Inc has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $67.84. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 2U Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $115,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 172,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 2U by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 66,637 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of 2U by 14.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of 2U by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 773.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 133,564 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,273,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

