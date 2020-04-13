Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Caretrust REIT (CTRE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ: CTRE):

4/10/2020 – Caretrust REIT was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/6/2020 – Caretrust REIT was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

4/4/2020 – Caretrust REIT was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Caretrust REIT was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/26/2020 – Caretrust REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Caretrust REIT was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2020 – Caretrust REIT was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2020 – Caretrust REIT was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 29,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,726. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 13.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 13,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,722,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62,884 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 277,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

