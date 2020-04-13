Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ: BWFG):

4/10/2020 – Bankwell Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

4/8/2020 – Bankwell Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

4/2/2020 – Bankwell Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – Bankwell Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

3/10/2020 – Bankwell Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $16.00 on Monday. Bankwell Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

