Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Prudential (PRU)

4/9/2020 – Prudential had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,546 ($20.34) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Prudential had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,749 ($23.01) to GBX 1,463 ($19.24). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Prudential had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,425 ($18.75) price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 1,619 ($21.30) price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Prudential had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,560 ($20.52) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 1,480 ($19.47) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,600 ($21.05).

3/20/2020 – Prudential had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/12/2020 – Prudential had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,680 ($22.10) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 1,560 ($20.52) price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Prudential had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,425 ($18.75) price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

2/26/2020 – Prudential was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,500 ($19.73).

2/24/2020 – Prudential had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Prudential had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,323 ($17.40) to GBX 1,425 ($18.75). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,047 ($13.77) on Monday. Prudential plc has a one year low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion and a PE ratio of 34.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,085.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,327.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Prudential’s payout ratio is 1.26%.

In other Prudential news, insider Mike Wells sold 127,479 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,021 ($13.43), for a total value of £1,301,560.59 ($1,712,129.16). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 48 shares of company stock worth $56,615.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

