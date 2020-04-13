Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 13th (888, ABBN, ASC, BGEO, BMW, BOO, BP, DC, JET, KNRRY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 13th:

888 Holdings Public (LON:888) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 16.50 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €48.00 ($55.81) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

BP (LON:BP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 96 ($1.26). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Mears Group (LON:MER) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

NEXT (LON:NXT) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) had its price target cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Relx (LON:REL) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,148 ($28.26) to GBX 2,010 ($26.44). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Regional REIT (LON:RGL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €118.00 ($137.21) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €109.00 ($126.74) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.

TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €116.00 ($134.88) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

