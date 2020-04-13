Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 13th (AES, CHD, CNP, CROMF, INTU, KMMPF, LPI, MNST, TRP)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, April 13th:

AES (NYSE:AES) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AES Corp. continues to streamline its portfolio by divesting assets and exiting markets, wherein it does not have or cannot develop a competitive edge. It focuses on preserving its financial flexibility by reducing costs, which will include overhead reductions and operational improvements. It is also rapidly expanding its renewable footprint in the domestic front as well as in the overseas markets However, focus on long-term supply contracts exposes the company to commodity price risks. The slowing China economy is likely to result in lower demand for electricity in some of its key markets, which could have a material adverse effect on operations, financial condition and future prospects. In the past year, its shares have also underperformed the industry. A comparative analysis of its historical EV/Cash Flow ratio reflects a gloomy picture.”

Get AES Corp alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Church & Dwight’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company’s production facilities and distribution centers are operational even amid the coronavirus outbreak. In fact, for March, Church & Dwight has witnessed a significant increase in demand for its products, including Vitafusion gummy vitamins and Simply Saline among others. Apart from these, the company is gaining from solid organic sales, international business strength and prudent efforts to expand portfolio. In fourth-quarter 2019, the top line benefited from consistent category growth and healthy market share gains. Continued rise in gross margin has also been an upside. However, rise in marketing and SG&A costs is likely to remain a headwind in 2020. This along with adverse currency impacts and stiff competition is a concern.”

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CenterPoint is investing substantially to expand its operations to meet increasing utility demand. To this end, it is currently focused on improving infrastructure and reliability. It judiciously utilizes its funds in growth projects and at the same time preserves a stable financial position. CenterPoint Energy’s steady growth in customer count has primarily driven its performance over the last several quarters. However, a substantial portion of its operations are located along the gulf coast of the United States, a high-risk area with strong hurricane activity. This exposes the company’s utility plants to damage and expenditures associated with storm-related restoration. Moreover, high debt levels increase its vulnerability to adverse economic conditions. Shares CenterPoint Energy have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dominion Energy continues to benefit from strong contribution from its business units. The company is gaining from organic growth projects and acquisition synergies. The company’s long-term capital spending plan of $26B for expansion of electric transmission and distribution, addition of renewable assets, and midstream assets is a major positive. Amid COVID- 19 crisis, the company decided to continue providing services even in the event of non-payment of dues. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past 12 months. However, the company’s future earnings may be largely affected by share dilution. Further, ongoing delay and rising cost of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project may impact the company’s profitability. Dominion is also exposed to the risk associated with the operation of nuclear facilities.”

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eversource Energy’s investments in renewable energy and expansion of infrastructure will enable it to provide reliable services to customers. The company’s $14.2-billion investment plans will help boost earnings per share by 5-7% over the 2020-2024 time frame from the 2019 level. It is also working to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past 12 months. However, Eversource’s decision to shelve the Northern Pass project after the Supreme Court decided against the project's construction is likely to hurt long-term prospects. Dependence on third party and stringent regulation are concerns. Refusal by Connecticut Water will hurt its plans to expand the water business through acquisitions.”

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $265.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in Online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving strong growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. Further, Intuit’s QuickBooks Online Advanced solution, which is targeting the midmarket, holds promise. However, high costs and expenses pose a major concern. Moreover, the company expects total QuickBooks Online subscriber growth to moderate in the near term as it continues to focus on additional services. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year to date period.”

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $64.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Monster Beverage have increased and outperformed the industry in the past six months, thanks to continued strength in the energy drinks category. Moreover, the company reported impressive results in fourth-quarter 2019, primarily fueled by growth at Monster Energy brand’s energy drinks internationally and strength in its Reign Total Body Fuel drinks. The company is experiencing robust growth in the international markets, which is aiding performance. Its efforts for product innovation and launches also bode well. Further, it is optimistic about the alignment with Coca-Cola’s bottlers and is progressing well with the transitioning of the Monster Energy brand to Coke bottlers. However, unfavorable geographic and product mix as well as higher operating expenses remain concerns. Also, unfavorable currency fluctuations are worrisome.”

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $51.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TC Energy is a predominantly natural gas pipeline operatorwith operations spanning Canada, the United States and Mexico. A quality stock with industry leading wide moat assets, TC Energy has a secured portfolio of C$30 billion in growth projects. This should support the company’s stated dividend growth commitment of 8-10% annually out to 2021. Underpinned by long-term contracts, TC Energy’s low-risk, recession-proof business model offers investors rock-solid revenue and cash flow stability. However, continued timing and cost overrun issues over large construction projects, especially the Keystone XL, are major overhangs. Moreover, further share price appreciation will likely be tied to the progress on the debt reduction front, which sits at a massive C$34.2 billion. Hence, investors are advised to wait fo wait for a better entry point.”

Receive News & Ratings for AES Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.