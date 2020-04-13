Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Visa (V)

Visa (NYSE: V) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/9/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $233.00 to $214.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $190.00 to $194.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $183.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $228.00 to $192.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $230.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $166.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $230.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $209.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $195.00.

3/25/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $223.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Visa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $217.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $375.00 to $290.00.

3/16/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $188.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $196.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $236.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $173.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.40. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after buying an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after buying an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after buying an additional 277,305 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

