Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

4/9/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

4/6/2020 – Zoom Video Communications was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

4/2/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/31/2020 – Zoom Video Communications is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Zoom Video Communications is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2020 – Zoom Video Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zoom Video Communications Inc. is a provider of video and web conferencing services. The Company unifies cloud video conferencing, online meetings, group messaging and a software-defined video conference room solution into one platform. Its solution offers video, audio and screen-sharing experience across Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, BlackBerry, Zoom Rooms and H.323/Session Initiation Protocol room systems, such as Polycom and Cisco Tandberg. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is based in San Jose CA. “

3/5/2020 – Zoom Video Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/5/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $110.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/5/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $87.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $90.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Zoom Video Communications was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/3/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Zoom Video Communications was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2020 – Zoom Video Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $11.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,321,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,555,917. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $164.94. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,699.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 190,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total value of $30,180,305.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 191,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,290,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,001,200 shares of company stock valued at $113,649,374.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 160.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

