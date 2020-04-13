Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) will announce $43.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retrophin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.91 million. Retrophin posted sales of $39.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full year sales of $184.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.66 million to $187.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $202.70 million, with estimates ranging from $193.45 million to $219.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 83.51%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on RTRX shares. ValuEngine raised Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $337,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,399 shares of company stock worth $285,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTRX. State Street Corp grew its position in Retrophin by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,152,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 535,168 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Retrophin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Retrophin by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Retrophin by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 57,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Retrophin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $16.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. Retrophin has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $713.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

