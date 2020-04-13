Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REVG. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rev Group from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Rev Group from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rev Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.79.

REVG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 98,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,123. The company has a market capitalization of $277.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. Rev Group has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.52 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rev Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dean J. Nolden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 102,000 shares of company stock worth $414,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rev Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Rev Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 1,191.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 139,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

