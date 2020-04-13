Reviewing BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) & Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BioNTech and Curis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNTech 0 3 5 0 2.63 Curis 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioNTech presently has a consensus target price of $32.14, suggesting a potential downside of 29.22%. Given BioNTech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioNTech is more favorable than Curis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of BioNTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of Curis shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Curis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioNTech and Curis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNTech N/A N/A N/A Curis -309.83% N/A -63.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioNTech and Curis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNTech $121.63 million 84.47 -$200.54 million ($0.95) -47.80 Curis $10.00 million 2.38 -$32.14 million N/A N/A

Curis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioNTech.

Summary

BioNTech beats Curis on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer. It also develops individualized neo-antigen specific immunotherapies, such as RO7198457, which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors. In addition, the company develops RiboCytokines, which include BNT151, BNT152, and BNT152 for multiple solid tumors; chimeric antigen receptor T cell immunotherapies, such as BNT211 to treat multiple solid tumors, and BNT212 for pancreatic and other cancers; next-generation checkpoint immunomodulators consisting of GEN1046 and GEN1042, which are in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. Further, it develops MVT-5873, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for pancreatic cancer; BNT411, small molecule immunomodulator product candidate for solid tumors; and infectious disease immunotherapies and rare disease protein replacement therapies. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mainz, Germany.

About Curis

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. The company has collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma; and with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

